First Alert: One last round of rain on Thursday before dry trend

One last round of rain will move in for Thursday before a drying trend takes over for Friday.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

· First Alert Weather Day Today: Overcast & misty

· First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Washout, rain heavy at times

· Friday: Decreasing clouds à Sunshine for the afternoon

Rain Chances this week
Rain Chances this week(WBTV)

Cool and damp for the rest of today with afternoon temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s across the region. Tonight, more rain will move in with temperatures only cooling down into the lower 40s.

A steady band of rain will begin late Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be a washout from start to finish with rain becoming heavy during the afternoon/evening hours. Afternoon temperatures will stay cool in the 40s.

Friday will feature drier conditions with sunshine returning for the afternoon with a high temperature near 50°.

Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the lower 20s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Sunday is trending dry with more clouds and high temperatures warmer in the lower 50s. The warmup continues into Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Almost done with the wet weather!

