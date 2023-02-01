Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspect who robbed south Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a bundled-up individual in dark clothing enter the business. The video shows the person confront a store employee and walk them behind the store’s front counter to the cash register.

“This victim was very cooperative, did exactly what they were supposed to do, and we’re very fortunate we didn’t have anybody sustain any injuries,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The video shows the armed intruder collect cash in a bag and lead the worker back through the store and even outside of the business before taking off on foot.

“As always you have to assume that weapon is loaded. It could have been a more dangerous situation than it was,” explained Smith.

The same business was robbed at gunpoint in October of 2022. That robbery was also highlighted in a Crime Stoppers report on WBTV.

Smith said there is a chance the same person is responsible for both recent robberies.

“It’s a very strong possibility. We can’t definitively say that it is, but again that’s why we need the community’s help,” said Smith.

The detective said he is hopeful that someone will contact police with information that will help lead to an arrest.

“It’s very unfortunate and it’s happened far too often at this location and we just ask that the community take a look at these pictures, at this video and hopefully you can recognize this suspect and you can give us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

