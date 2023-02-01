PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspect who robbed south Charlotte convenience store

The same store was robbed in October, then most recently on Jan. 18.
The Sam's Mart on Providence Road near Myers Park was robbed for the second time on Jan. 18.
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a bundled-up individual in dark clothing enter the business. The video shows the person confront a store employee and walk them behind the store’s front counter to the cash register.

“This victim was very cooperative, did exactly what they were supposed to do, and we’re very fortunate we didn’t have anybody sustain any injuries,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The video shows the armed intruder collect cash in a bag and lead the worker back through the store and even outside of the business before taking off on foot.

“As always you have to assume that weapon is loaded. It could have been a more dangerous situation than it was,” explained Smith.

The same business was robbed at gunpoint in October of 2022. That robbery was also highlighted in a Crime Stoppers report on WBTV.

Smith said there is a chance the same person is responsible for both recent robberies.

“It’s a very strong possibility. We can’t definitively say that it is, but again that’s why we need the community’s help,” said Smith.

The detective said he is hopeful that someone will contact police with information that will help lead to an arrest.

“It’s very unfortunate and it’s happened far too often at this location and we just ask that the community take a look at these pictures, at this video and hopefully you can recognize this suspect and you can give us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Also Read: Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
More than 50 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s

Latest News

Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High
CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High
WBTV has reported on recent thefts across the greater Charlotte area.
“An extraordinary situation”: Insurance expert weighs in on companies dropping some Hyundai, Kia models from coverage
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels