Cox Mill High band in Cabarrus Co. looking for help to get to the National Memorial Day Parade

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spirit of Cox Mill has been selected to represent the state of North Carolina in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., but they need some community support to make the trip happen.

“The selection came as a result of a competitive application process and we were supported through our U.S. senators (at the time) Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. We are honored to have this opportunity to not only represent our state, but our wonderful Charlotte community,” said Catherine Parrish, Vice President of the Charger Band Boosters.

“To help raise funds for our May trip (including offsetting travel costs and the costs of new uniforms. The current set is from 2012 when Cox Mill HS opened. We are hosting a Pasta Night fundraising dinner on February 3, 2023 at Cox Mill HS. With less than 2 weeks to go, our ticket pre-orders are falling well short of our goal and we were hoping you could highlight our band’s accomplishments and upcoming spotlight on the national stage to try to generate some more community support,” Parrish added. “It will be a full meal (pasta, meatballs, bread, salad, dessert, beverage), raffle baskets, and a number of our students will be performing.”

The dinner is at 6:30 at the Cox Mill High School cafeteria, located at 1355 Cox Mill Rd. in Concord.

To make a donation or learn more, visit this page.

The parade is attended by over 250,000 spectators. Participants include active military units, youth groups, floats, and bands, as well as many veterans. The National Memorial Day Parade is held on Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Streets on Monday, May 29.

