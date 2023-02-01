CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found on campus at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced.

A student was found with a firearm on the campus, principal Angerer said.

All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges,” CMS said.

This is the third gun found on a CMS campus this year.

