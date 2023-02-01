PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found on campus at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced.

A student was found with a firearm on the campus, principal Angerer said.

All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges,” CMS said.

This is the third gun found on a CMS campus this year.

Also Read: Indian Land Middle School student sends threats via text, parents question district policy

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
More than 50 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors
The shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo

Latest News

Staff members listen as they are trained in CPR and use of the AED at South Rowan High.
Close call for assistant principal’s mother motivates school staff to take on lifesaving training
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data
The band will be representing North Carolina in the National Memorial Day parade on May 29.
Cox Mill High band in Cabarrus Co. looking for help to get to the National Memorial Day Parade
Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says