Charlotte Knights to introduce new manager ahead of 2023 season

He played for the Knights over parts of two seasons from 2014 to 2015.
The Charlotte Knights kick off the 2023 season March 31 at Truist Field as they take on the Memphis Redbirds.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights will officially introduce their new manager on Wednesday.

Justin Jirschele will lead the Charlotte Knights as its new manager for the 2023 season, the team announced.

He played for the Knights over parts of two seasons from 2014 to 2015 and was the manager for the Birmingham Barons for the last two seasons.

Jirschele is the team’s 24th manager in franchise history.

The Charlotte Knights kick off the 2023 season on March 31 at Truist Field as they take on the Memphis Redbirds.

