PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.(Source: ezricare.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death.

The agency says most of the people with these reported using artificial tears, and EzriCare was the most common brand. Because the eye drops are preservative-free, they don’t have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

Testing of open EzriCare bottles identified Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria that were resistant to several antibiotics, according to the CDC. The bacterium can cause a variety of infections and is most commonly spread in healthcare settings.

The CDC says people should stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while their investigation continues.

A statement from EzriCare says the company has received no complaints or adverse event reports about its product. It has not been asked to recall the eye drops but recommends not using them, out of an abundance of caution, while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
More than 50 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors
The shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Police in Salisbury investigating man’s death after confrontation at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House
Bryant has served as pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., since...
Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College
The Metropolitan Transit Commission approved a plan to move uptown Charlotte's new...
Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone