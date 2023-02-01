Car stunts in Uptown block traffic; no citations issued by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is getting answers about the street burnouts in Uptown Charlotte this past weekend.

Blocked roads, and burnouts, all of it happened on Brooklyn Village Avenue in busy Uptown near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown.

Alex Kemper, who recorded the incident said, “I went out to my car to put some stuff away and I heard a bunch of squealing tires…”

It happened around 10:30 Saturday night.

CMPD said took several calls for a large group of cars blocking the intersection near the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Also Read: CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame

“I went down and you just saw smoke billowing up from and it was just like people doing donuts, people were going, they did a couple then they sped off to another area, and then you just saw more cars coming into that area and it was a constant rotation of people,” said Kemper.

A video posted to Reddit shows the close encounters a car had with people watching.

WBTV learned no citations were issued and no arrests were made.

According to CMPD, the crowd dispersed, and cars left the scene when officers arrived.

Kemper said, “I was out there for at least a good 10 minutes and I’m surprised they didn’t show up at that point,”

So why were no citations issued or arrests made? CMPD says according to its pursuit policy, officers did not witness any crimes dangerous to life so a pursuit was not started with the drivers from Saturday night.

Kemper added, “it just seemed like it was really coordinated by whoever was putting it on, so it really doesn’t surprise me.”

WBTV talked to the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina and was told if someone is caught doing burnouts -- citations could include unsafe movement, reckless driving wanting disregard, reckless driving to endanger, and willful endangerment.

“It was insane how many people were just like participating in this,” said Kemper.

CMPD tells WBTV in the past it has conducted planned operations to target these groups, make arrests and issue citations to address this issue.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.