PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

It’s the only stop in the Carolinas.
The date for when tickets go on sale was not immediately available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!

Superstar Beyonce has announced a 2023 world tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops.

According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

It’s the only stop in the Carolinas.

The date for when tickets go on sale was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
More than 50 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors
The shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Police in Salisbury investigating man’s death after confrontation at apartment complex

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony
Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
Lyric Thomas, 5, was killed in an accidental shooting on New Year's Day in Charlotte.
Religious leaders call for change after accidental shooting of 5-year-old
Bryant has served as pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., since...
Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College