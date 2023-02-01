Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!

Superstar Beyonce has announced a 2023 world tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops.

According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

It’s the only stop in the Carolinas.

The date for when tickets go on sale was not immediately available.

