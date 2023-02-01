PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area last week.(Source: Oak Island Water Rescue)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 23-year-old boater is stretching up the North Carolina coast, where some of his belongings have been found, according to a water rescue agency.

Ocean Isle Assistant Police Chief Mac Warner confirmed that his department, the Ocean Isle Fire Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are helping in the search. He said that around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was a possible sighting called of the missing boater near Ocean Isle Beach, but it turned out not to be him.

Warner said Ocean Isle Fire Department and the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office have their boats out in the Ocean Isle Beach area, while officers and firefighters are on the ground “looking for any evidence or signs of a body.” The sheriff’s office is also using aerial equipment to search for the missing boater, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Oak Island Water Rescue team also posted it is helping search in the Lockwoods Folly Inlet and Oak Island for the boater. The agency also stated that items belonging to the 23-year-old were found off the coast of Brunswick County, but did not indicate exactly what was found.

Greg Lucas with SCDNR added that Horry County Fire Rescue boats are on the water searching for the 23-year-old using sonar scanners.

SCDNR is also out on the water and using aerial equipment to continue the search that is now stretching into its 6th day.

Last Thursday, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water. One person was rescued from the boat.

The missing boater’s name has not been officially released yet.

