Wilmington woman wins $200,000, plans to use winnings to support family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Natalie Carraway of Wilmington won a $200,000 prize while playing the Hot 5′s game.

According to the announcement, Carraway had told others the Hot 5′s top prize would be hers.

“I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000,” she said. “I was adamant about it.”

In a call to WECT, Carraway said that the winnings will help her pay for necessities for her family. She explained that, as a single mother, money had been tight recently, and that winning will allow her to pay off bills and purchase school supplies for her daughter.

Her lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Carolina Beach Road. She stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Carraway told the NC Education Lottery. “It is such a blessing.”

According to the NC Education Lottery, the Hot 5′s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Those who would like to learn more about how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, please visit the lottery website and select the “Impact” section.

