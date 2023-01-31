PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wet week ahead leads to First Alert Weather Days

Things will start to dry out on Friday.
More wet weather is on the way tonight through Thursday.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Today: Overcast and foggy, mild
  • Tuesday: AM fog and rain
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: More wet weather, heavy at times

Passing showers will be possible throughout this afternoon with overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, rain will move in and pick up during the overnight hours with temperatures falling to the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a wet start with most of the daytime hours dry. Expect cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s. A steady band of rain will begin late Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be a washout from start to finish with rain becoming heavy during the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will stay cool in the 40s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Friday will feature drier conditions with some sunshine returning and afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the 20s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Sunday could bring in more wet weather – stay tuned for the latest.

Have a great week.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

