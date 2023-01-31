PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Wells Fargo workers moving into old Duke Energy building in Uptown Charlotte

Workers will move into the space by the end of 2023.
Well Fargo HQ in Uptown Charlotte(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Charlotte-area Wells Fargo employees will change buildings by the end of 2023, the company announced Tuesday morning.

In an email sent to more than 27,000 employees, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack announced the company’s plans to upgrade and consolidate Charlotte workspaces.

Workers will move into the former Duke Energy headquarters at 550 South Tryon Street.

[Read also: Wells Fargo welcomes back thousands of employees to Uptown towers]

Those working from One and Two Wells Fargo Center will move into the new space by the end of the year.

Upgrades will come to the Customer Information Center, Three Wells Fargo building, and 21 floors of the South Tryon building.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

