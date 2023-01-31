Wells Fargo workers moving into old Duke Energy building in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Charlotte-area Wells Fargo employees will change buildings by the end of 2023, the company announced Tuesday morning.

In an email sent to more than 27,000 employees, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack announced the company’s plans to upgrade and consolidate Charlotte workspaces.

Workers will move into the former Duke Energy headquarters at 550 South Tryon Street.

Those working from One and Two Wells Fargo Center will move into the new space by the end of the year.

Upgrades will come to the Customer Information Center, Three Wells Fargo building, and 21 floors of the South Tryon building.

