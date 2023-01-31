Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBT) - An update on the Charlotte Area Transit System’s Silver Line project is expected during Tuesday night’s Metropolitan Transit Commission meeting.

The committee is made up of the mayors of all Mecklenburg County’s towns like Matthews, Pineville and Huntersville. It also includes transportation officials and other elected leaders.

The Silver Line would travel 29 miles from Belmont in Gaston County through uptown Charlotte and Matthews into Union County.

There are three different options for routes, and each has pros and cons based on encouraging development around the stops and how many people would be able to use the train.

The Charlotte Area Transit System's Silver Line project has three different options for routes. (Source: City of Charlotte)

In December, the Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted in favor of the route that takes it around uptown, bypassing the transportation center.

That route best supports the development idea along Interstate 277, but it would also cost a lot more.

Taking it through uptown and the transit center would move the most people and it would also cost less because it could use existing tracks.

Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change to the route near Bojangles Coliseum.

