PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say

Investigators say the three students were stabbed by a fellow student. (WCVB, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Police in Boston say an arrest was made after three students were stabbed by a fellow student at a park next to their school.

Shortly after school let out, a fight erupted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, just steps from TechBoston Academy in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. The violent altercation took place at a basketball court in Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to the school.

“Really, really scary. My granddaughter was coming home from school when it happened, and I was afraid,” one woman said.

Investigators say three students were stabbed by a fellow student.

Surveillance video shows other kids running away from the danger. The owner of a nearby convenience store said the fleeing students were screaming and trying to get into his store for safety.

“They were very scared. Some of them were loud, saying: ‘Oh my God, someone got stabbed. We need to run,’” he said.

Police say all three victims, who were not unidentified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Thank goodness, it wasn’t life-threatening, but one of these times, something really bad is going to happen,” said city councilor Erin Murphy.

Murphy has been pushing for safety changes inside public schools and says this violence highlights the need for swift action.

“Kids have a right to feel safe. Parents just can’t send their kids to school if they don’t feel safe,” she said.

Some students say fights here are too common. The superintendent calls the violence incredibly tragic and says the district will support all the students involved.

Police say one person was arrested in connection with the incident but did not identify them.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck

Latest News

Investigators say the three students were stabbed by a fellow student.
Police: Arrest made after 3 students stabbed at Boston playground
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Talk of fighter jets for Kyiv puts strain on Western unity
Bank of America Stadium is welcoming Frank Reich early Tuesday morning. Reich, the new head...
Carolina Panthers to introduce new head coach Frank Reich
The International Monetary Fund is projecting a shallower rate of decline in global growth.
Global economy forecast less gloomy than expected