Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store.

In an afternoon news conference, Omaha Police said that a man in his 30s walked into the Target and began firing an AR-15.

An Omaha Police officer was at the scene when it happened and shot the shooter, killing him.

A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon on Tuesday local time.

No other victims have been reported, and Omaha Police said no victims from the scene have gone to area hospitals.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

