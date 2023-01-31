Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night.

Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.

Multiple suspects were seen running away, and officers said they think the suspects later got into a vehicle that left the area.

The man shot was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000 or Sergeant Hoffman at 704-824-8540.

