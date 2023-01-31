Police in Salisbury investigating man’s death after confrontation at apartment complex

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after a man died following a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say that on Thursday at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to Woodleaf Rd. in reference to a breaking and entering.

When police arrived, they say they were able to determine that Keith Davidson, 30, had broken a window in an attempt to gain entry into an apartment to confront his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say Davidson had an active 50B order that was obtained by his ex-girlfriend prior to this incident.

Police say Davidson left the area prior to the officers arrival.

At approximately 4:19 a.m., officers were dispatched back to Woodleaf Rd. in reference to a breaking and entering. Investigators say police then found Davidson unconscious in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Davidson was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of injuries police described as being consistent with a physical altercation. On Saturday police were notified that Davidson had died from his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

