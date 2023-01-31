Police in Granite Quarry plan community meeting to curb vehicle break-ins

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of Granite Quarry is dealing with an unfamiliar problem, a rash of break-ins to cars in several neighborhoods. Police want to stop it, so they’ve planned a community meeting for tomorrow night, and they’ve come up with a new crime fighting idea that make use of something many homeowners now use daily.

Doorbell cameras have evolved as crime solvers across the country…and police in Granite Quarry hope they may help stop car break-ins that have been happening in several neighborhoods.

“When people started sharing videos…hey, I can send this through this program, this app, kind of piqued our interest,” said Investigator Todd Taylor of the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority. “It’s a chance for us to meet the community and get them to provide us and help them provide us with any video or information that’s out there that we may not have yet and give them the opportunity for them to say ‘I have this, what can I do?”

The department is now part of the Neighbors by Ring program that allows users to share videos from their doorbells with each other, and with police. Police can’t see the camera unless the video is shared by the homeowner. It’s the latest step police are taking to try and put a stop to vehicle break-ins.

“And I checked my car and the middle console was open and the glove box and all the stuff was taken out and you could just tell it had been picked through,” Granite Quarry resident Alexis Smith.

Smith said it happened at her house, and even though nothing was taken, it was a frightening experience.

“It was kind of scary because he had the garage door opener and we were like, what if he would have stole that and could have came in the house, so it was very scary.” Smith added.

Police are inviting folks like Alexis and all of her neighbors to a meeting Wednesday night at 7 at the Granite Quarry Fire Department.

“It’s pretty much that we want to get the community involved and help us out,” Taylor added.

Police want to hear from residents, provide their own updates, and talk about how neighbors can help stop these crimes, whether it’s through the use of the newest technology, or the old fashioned way.

“If we all come together and really kind of spread the awareness that, you know, lock your cars, watch your surroundings, be careful, that it could really help,” Smith said.

Officer Matthew Osborne said police have also been increasing patrols in affected areas, they want neighbors to report suspicious vehicles or persons in their neighborhoods, and they hope for a good turnout at the community meeting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.