Parents invited to interest session for Isenberg Elementary dual language immersion program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of elementary school aged children who want to learn more about the Dual Language Immersion Academy at Isenberg Elementary School are invited to a Parent Interest Session on Wednesday, February 1, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

“Without a doubt, we made the best decision for our children by enrolling them in Isenberg’s Dual Language Immersion Academy. They’re being led by incredible teachers and having a blast at school – all while learning a second language, developing cultural awareness, and honing cognitive skills that will serve them well even as adults,” said Katie and Cory Menees.

There are over 200 Dual Language Immersion programs offered in various school systems across the state of North Carolina. Isenberg Elementary offers the first program of its kind in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and students and parents from all over the county are eager to get involved.

All students are welcome to apply, despite where you live and what school you are zoned to attend.

Read more about Isenberg Elementary School’s Dual Language Immersion Academy here: https://tinyurl.com/isenbergdli

