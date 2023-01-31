PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents invited to interest session for Isenberg Elementary dual language immersion program

The Dual Language Immersion (DLI) Academy currently offered at Isenberg Elementary School...
The Dual Language Immersion (DLI) Academy currently offered at Isenberg Elementary School started in the 2019-2020 school year with its first Kindergarten class. In the 2023-2024 school year the Academy will expand into fourth grade.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of elementary school aged children who want to learn more about the Dual Language Immersion Academy at Isenberg Elementary School are invited to a Parent Interest Session on Wednesday, February 1, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

“Without a doubt, we made the best decision for our children by enrolling them in Isenberg’s Dual Language Immersion Academy. They’re being led by incredible teachers and having a blast at school – all while learning a second language, developing cultural awareness, and honing cognitive skills that will serve them well even as adults,” said Katie and Cory Menees.

There are over 200 Dual Language Immersion programs offered in various school systems across the state of North Carolina. Isenberg Elementary offers the first program of its kind in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and students and parents from all over the county are eager to get involved.

All students are welcome to apply, despite where you live and what school you are zoned to attend.

Read more about Isenberg Elementary School’s Dual Language Immersion Academy here: https://tinyurl.com/isenbergdli

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck

Latest News

Bank of America Stadium is welcoming Frank Reich early Tuesday morning. Reich, the new head...
Carolina Panthers to introduce new head coach Frank Reich
A strike would have posed a big problem for the 30,000 people who rely on the buses every day.
CATS union reaches tentative agreement to avoid bus drivers strike
Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview