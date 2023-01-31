N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has fined 52 stores across 31 counties due to excessive price-scanner errors, the agency said in a press release.

“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

Undercharges are also reported, but don’t count against a store.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. Those stores will also be subject to re-inspection every 60 days until it meets the appropriate error rate.

Here are the store fined across the WBTV coverage area:

Badin Dollar General at 138 N.C. Hwy. 740 paid $990 in fines for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 32 % based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 3.67 % based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January 2023 with a 1 % error rate.

Charlotte Dollar General at 10018 Albermarle Road paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 8% based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 16% based on 48 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

Charlotte Family Dollar at 7921 Old Statesville Road paid $15,000 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 found an error rate of 40% based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed three follow-up inspections from June through October. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 12.33% based on 37 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed a $5,000 fine.

Charlotte Target at 8120 University City Blvd. $2,715 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 10 % based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4.33 % based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspection in December with an error rate of 4.67 % based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed an additional $2,960 fine. The store will be reinspected.

Indian Trail 7-Eleven at 304 Unionville-Indian Trail paid $390 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 showed an error rate of 32% based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed an inspection in November with a 4% error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

Matthews Circle K at 3424 Matthews Mint Hill Road paid $3,155 for two failed inspections in September and November. An initial inspection in August showed an error rate of 20% based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store will be inspected.

Newton Dollar General at 3131 South N.C. Hwy. 16 paid $2,040 in penalties for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 18 % based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 9.67% based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December with no errors.

Norwood Family Dollar at 103 North Main St. paid $18,740 in fines. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 1 % based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed five follow-up inspections between February and November. The store will be reinspected.

Salisbury Dollar General at 335 North Salisbury Ave. paid $8,675 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 showed an error rate of 16% based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed three follow-up inspections and then passed inspection in December with an error rate of 1.33% based on four overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Vilas Dollar General at 4546 U.S. Hwy 421 paid $1,095 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 8% based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 3.33% based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December.

Wadesboro Family Dollar 909 East Caswell Road paid $8,910 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 found an error rate of 30% based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed three follow-up inspections between June and October. The store passed inspection in December.

Waxhaw Walmart Super at 2520 Cuthbertson Road paid $1,830 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 8% based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 3.33% based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

To file a complaint, call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

