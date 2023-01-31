Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.

The crew of Ladder 24 immediately began treating the patient on scene and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the patient’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim of this tragic accident,” Charlotte Fire said.

Also Read: Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.