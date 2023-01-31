PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlote involving fire truck

Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.

The crew of Ladder 24 immediately began treating the patient on scene and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the patient’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim of this tragic accident,” Charlotte Fire said.

Also Read: Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Ragienal Roseboro
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
Memphis Fire Department
2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired