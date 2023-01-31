More rain on the way for the middle of the week
Scattered showers return tonight with mild lows again in the 40s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures today in the low to middle 60s.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably mild
- Midweek First Alert Weather Days: More rain
- Friday and Weekend: Clearing out, much colder
Spotty showers, mainly in the morning, are in the forecast for Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
More widespread rain returns Wednesday night and Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Great Plains.
This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area, which could lead to flooding, so continue to check with us for more updates.
Thursday will be colder, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Heavy rain Thursday night will end very early Friday morning, with sunshine returning and highs in the lower 50s.
The weekend will be highlighted by colder-than-normal temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will bring lots of sunshine, but we’re watching the potential for a little wintery mix Saturday night into Sunday morning, though some models suggest it won’t develop at all. We’ll keep you posted!
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
