More rain on the way for the middle of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures today in the low to middle 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably mild

Midweek First Alert Weather Days: More rain

Friday and Weekend: Clearing out, much colder

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog around the #CLT area during the morning hours will gives way to mostly cloudy skies, damp & mild afternoon conditions for the afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/z6u0Ez2iff — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 31, 2023

Scattered showers return tonight with mild lows again in the 40s.

Spotty showers, mainly in the morning, are in the forecast for Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

More widespread rain returns Wednesday night and Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Great Plains.

This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area, which could lead to flooding, so continue to check with us for more updates.

FIRST ALERT: There will be several rounds of rain around the #CLT region tonight & Wednesday, but the heaviest rain is forecast to cross the @wbtv_news area Thursday & Thursday night. Most neighborhoods likely pick up at least 1 inch by Friday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/RjbSrtEPQz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 31, 2023

Thursday will be colder, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Heavy rain Thursday night will end very early Friday morning, with sunshine returning and highs in the lower 50s.

The weekend will be highlighted by colder-than-normal temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will bring lots of sunshine, but we’re watching the potential for a little wintery mix Saturday night into Sunday morning, though some models suggest it won’t develop at all. We’ll keep you posted!

FIRST ALERT: Following the rain Thursday, we'll clear out around #CLT on Friday & the start of the weekend looks sunny, but cold. Lows Friday & Saturday nights will be in the 20s, with highs in the 40s. Some models suggest ice Sunday AM, I'm monitoring! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/reWYFEA85D — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 31, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

