Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as new Executive Director for Working Lands Trust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Working Lands Trust (WLT) has announced that Ms. Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as their new Executive Director.

“We are excited to have Mikey on board with WLT. She brings decades worth of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations on conservation issues across the nation. We look forward to seeing where she takes WLT in the future,” states Bob Schaefer, Board Chair.

WLT began in 2013, born from a collaboration between the North Carolina Forestry Association, North Carolina State Department of Agriculture, and community conservation leaders. This group collectively identified increasing interest among farm and forest landowners in exploring conservation options for working lands.

Since its conception, WLT has conserved over 15,000 acres. WLT works to conserve North Carolina’s working landscape, enrich NC’s food and fiber industry, keep land ownership in private hands, and deliver economic benefits not only to North Carolina but to the region and beyond.

Ms. Fulk grew up in Orrum, NC (Robeson County) and has worked in the wildlife and land conservation arena for over 20 years. She attended North Carolina State University where she earned a degree in fisheries and wildlife science with a minor in environmental science. After obtaining her degree, Michael worked as a wildlife biologist in Wyoming and later in Montana as the Regional Hunting Access Enhancement Coordinator (HAEC) for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. As the HAEC, Michael managed over 1.5 million acres of private and public land to be utilized for public hunting and recreation.

Her career brought her back to her home state of North Carolina where she served as the Southern Piedmont Hunter Education Coordinator for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Ms. Fulk then served as the Associate Director for Three Rivers Land Trust based out of Salisbury, NC and later as President of Conservation for The Barn Group. Her work in the land trust arena has contributed to thousands of acres of permanently protected through conservation easements in NC and across the US.

“I feel so honored to have been selected to lead WLT into the future. WLT is uniquely positioned as NC’s only land trust solely focused on conserving our rural areas, family farms, and working forests,”

Mikey Fulk explains. “Growing up in rural NC, I understand the dynamics and importance of protecting our agricultural lands and forests. I am excited to build on the successes WLT has already seen and ensure North Carolina’s working lands legacy.”

For more information on Working Lands Trust and how you can conserve your farm or working forest, contact Mikey Fulk at 336-460-2562 or mikey@workinglandstrust.org

The Working Lands Trust is on a mission to sustain North Carolina’s food and fiber supply – from the Appalachians to the Outer Banks – through the conservation of our working farms and forests. For more information, visit www.workinglandstrust.org

