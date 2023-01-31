Livingstone Men’s golf team receive championship rings

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Livingstone College Men’s golf team was honored for its successes during the 2021-22 season and was awarded the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Championship rings on Saturday during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Winston Salem State University.

Following a successful regular season, the Blue Bears finished the two-round championship tournament with a team score of 582 (+14) to capture their first title since 2018. The team was also ranked the No. 1 HBCU (Historically Black College or Institution) Division II team in the nation.

Xavier Proctor of Livingstone College was also named 2022 CIAA Player of the Year while Graham of Virginia Union was named 2022 CIAA Rookie of the Year.

Livingstone College Head Coach Andre Springs was named 2022 CIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Bears to four first-place finishes in CIAA Southern Division matches during the regular season.

Following the championship event, the 2022 All-CIAA Golf team featured the top five players from both the CIAA Northern and Southern Division based on average scores during the regular season. Those selections included four members of the Livingstone College men’s golf team, Xavier Proctor, Ronald Otile, Emmanuel Jakisa and Joel Basalaine.

2022 CIAA Golf Championship All-Tournament Team

Joel Basalaine, Livingstone – Low Medalist Xavier Proctor, Livingstone

