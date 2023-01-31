Lanes reopen after crash involving school bus on Charlotte Hwy. in Clover

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus in York County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Salem Drive and Charlotte Highway in the Clover area.

It’s not immediately known if there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Shortly before 8 a.m., all lanes on Charlotte Highway were back open, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.