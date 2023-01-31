PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lanes reopen after crash involving school bus on Charlotte Hwy. in Clover

It’s not immediately known if there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash or if anyone was hurt.
A school bus was involved in a crash on Charlotte Highway in Clover on Tuesday morning.
A school bus was involved in a crash on Charlotte Highway in Clover on Tuesday morning.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus in York County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Salem Drive and Charlotte Highway in the Clover area.

It’s not immediately known if there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Shortly before 8 a.m., all lanes on Charlotte Highway were back open, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

Latest News

There are three different options for routes along the CATS' Silver Line.
Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project
Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project
Commuters are asked to avoid the area.
Gas line closes portion of Concord road
Seven vehicles were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Rock Hill.
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.