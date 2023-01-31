Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team reveals new look for 2023

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team today unveiled the sleek new livery of its VF-23 entry to be raced by Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg throughout the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The livery reveal proudly reflects the new title partnership of MoneyGram International Inc. – a relationship which was first announced at last season’s United States Grand Prix with the Texas-headquartered brand joining forces with the American-owned team.

The series of digital renders, released across MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s social media platforms, showcases a balanced blend of red, white and black on the VF-23 livery – key colors for both MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Alongside the exciting new MoneyGram branding incorporated into the design – significantly on the engine cover and front-wing, Haas Automation – the global CNC machine tool company founded by team owner Gene Haas, maintains its long-established presence in the livery featuring on the sidepods and rear-wing. Team partners Hantec Markets, Palm Angels, OpenSea, Alpinestars and Tricorp similarly enjoy logo placements on the VF-23 design.

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, Chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

“It’s been thrilling to experience two global organizations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” stated Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. “We’ve collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing off of each of our unique strengths. As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we’re prepared to work closely together to reach new heights this year. The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing,” remarked Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner. It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hülkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will shakedown the VF-23 for the first time at Silverstone Circuit on Saturday February 11. Official pre-season testing runs from February 23-25 at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship launches with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix March 5.

