Indian Land classroom assistant accused of looking at inappropriate pictures in school

This is the second Indian Land High School employee to cause controversy over the last week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land High School classroom assistant resigned after allegedly looking at inappropriate images on a computer, according to the Lancaster County School District.

Multiple students saw them looking at the images while in a classroom, the district said.

The assistant resigned and immediately left the school campus once administration became aware of the incident.

This is the second Indian Land High School employee to cause controversy over the last week; teacher Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested during a drug trafficking investigation Thursday.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

