Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide reported in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened along the 600 block of East 24h Street, close to Cordelia Park.

This is still an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available. To have them sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

