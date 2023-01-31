Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued

LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The ASPCA helped rescue 25 dogs from the house.

Lindsey Trevor Rue was arrested and is charged with animal cruelty, child neglect, killing an animal by starvation and resist/obstruct/delay. Additional charges could be filed.

Sheriff Quentin Miller said the arrest was the result of a long-term investigation.

