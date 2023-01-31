PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued

Lindsey Rue is accused of animal cruelty, child neglect and killing an animal by starvation.
Lindsey Rue is accused of animal cruelty, child neglect and killing an animal by starvation.(Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The ASPCA helped rescue 25 dogs from the house.

Lindsey Trevor Rue was arrested and is charged with animal cruelty, child neglect, killing an animal by starvation and resist/obstruct/delay. Additional charges could be filed.

Sheriff Quentin Miller said the arrest was the result of a long-term investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich answers a question during a news conference...
Frank Reich’s offensive background helped him land Carolina job
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
LIVE: Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Police in Salisbury investigating man’s death after confrontation at apartment complex