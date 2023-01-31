Convicted sex offender faces long list of new charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender with a long history of interactions with law enforcement now faces several new charges involving sex crimes.

Richard William Stevens, 59, was charged on Monday night. Charges include statutory rape/sex offense, indecent liberties with children, and others.

In 2018 Stevens and his wife are accused of child abuse and drug trafficking. At the time, Richard Stevens was charged with four counts of trafficking opium, three counts of conspiracy to traffic opium, maintaining a dwelling/house for keeping and selling controlled substances and misdemeanor child abuse.

Investigators said the child abuse charge came about because Stevens had his child with him while he and his wife were selling drugs to undercover officers.

Richard Stevens has a 2006 felony conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child. Stevens also has multiple felony convictions in 2005 and 2006 for felony forgery along with several misdemeanor convictions.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.