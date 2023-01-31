PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Sales Manager Alex Morales

Morales is a graduate of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute where she earned...
Morales is a graduate of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute where she earned associate degrees in Hospitality Administration/Management and Business Management.(Cabarrus CVB)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as Sales Manager. In this role, Morales will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more.

“The hospitality experience Alex brings to this organization fortifies our efforts to showcase Cabarrus County as an ideal events destination and to welcome both new and returning groups,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Prior to joining the Cabarrus County CVB, Morales spent seven years with Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Most recently serving as Director of Group Sales and New Business Development, she also held the roles of Assistant Guest Services Manager and Retail Sales Manager during her time with Chetola. Her previous experience also includes Membership Experience Manager for professional networking organization Charlotte Business Group.

Morales is a graduate of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute where she earned associate degrees in Hospitality Administration/Management and Business Management.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Teresa Ellison Campbell
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Charlotte Fire crash on Pineville-Matthews Road
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck

Latest News

The Rowan Young Professionals is a program of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce designed for...
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals announce February events
Rosalind Hines was presented the Paul E. Fisher Volunteer of the Year Award.
Rowan Chamber announces annual award winners during 97th Gala
The grants are aimed at stimulating economic growth in downtown Salisbury.
City of Salisbury accepting applications for downtown revitalization grants
Si bien las páginas web de la ciudad de Charlotte y el condado de Mecklenburg tienen opciones...
Las barreras lingüísticas en Carolina del Norte dejan vulnerables a las familias latinas