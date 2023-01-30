Toyota of N Charlotte introduces the 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are officially headed to Toyota of N Charlotte and we’re ready to welcome them with open arms. Both of these sleek hybrids have been completely redesigned for the 2023 model year and are primed for peak performance, the best connectivity, and incredible new features that you’ll love every time you hit the road. Here’s what these new Toyota hybrids are bringing to the table when they arrive!

What’s new on the 2023 Toyota Prius?

Let’s kick things off with the N Charlotte Toyota Prius. This car is the OG when it comes to hybrids - it was the very first hybrid car to be mass-produced and kicked off the hybrid movement across the globe.

The exterior is more streamlined and has a sleeker silhouette; its roofline has been dropped 2”, its rear has been widened by1”, and the wheels on the XLE and Limited are larger.

It also has a brand-new battery placement that results in a lower center of gravity

It features the second-generation TNGA-C platform for reduced weight and increased rigidity

It offers more cargo space

It showcases the 5th generation hybrid powertrain with a larger 2.0L engine and a brand-new lithium-ion battery that delivers 15% more output

The 2023 Toyota Prius also offers all-wheel drive on-demand, as well as 194 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds on the FWD models and 7 seconds on the AWD models. You’ll love paint colors Reservoir Blue, Supersonic Red, Guardian Gray, and Cutting Edge. The 2023 Toyota Prius also has a 12.3” audio multimedia system with OTA updates, connected services, destination assist with points of interest, cloud-based navigation, WiFi Connect, Apple CarPlay, and more.

Additionally, this new N Charlotte Toyota now gets 57 mpg combined, which makes it the most fuel-efficient Toyota Prius to date.

The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime: What you should know

What about the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime? As you know, this plug-in hybrid is part of the Prius family because it has a hybrid system on board, but it also has the capability to be plugged in, charged, and driven as an EV for limited distances. Here’s what you can expect with its 2023 redesign:

A much larger lithium-ion battery that enhances EV range by 50% as well as a new 2.0L engine and 5th generation hybrid powertrain that offers 220 horsepower (an improvement of 100 horsepower year-over-year)

A sleeker, more aerodynamic silhouette that also incorporates a solar roof. The panels are expertly concealed in the design and when the car is in park, it serves as an onboard charging system that can help charge the battery and deliver power to accessories like the A/C.

It also showcases the new TNGA-C platform that has a lower center of gravity, a lighter curb weight, and more rigidity, as well as a new, wider stance and lower driver position.

