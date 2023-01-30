Police: Barricade situation ‘resolved’ in Surfside Beach area; SLED taking over investigation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are now taking over an investigation that resulted in a person barricading themselves in the Surfside Beach area.

At around 3:15 a.m. Monday, the Horry County Police Department said the incident was “resolved” after several hours in the area of 17th Avenue North. The department went on to say that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will now be taking over the investigation.

EARLIER DETAILS:



One #HCPD officer sustained minor injuries from shrapnel at the beginning of the incident.



That officer has already been discharged from an area hospital.



No further information is currently available. We will defer to SLED at this point. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 30, 2023

Officers were first in the area Sunday night as someone fired a weapon at some point during the incident before barricading themselves.

Police then worked to try and de-escalate the situation, but gunfire then broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The HCPD added that an officer had minor injuries from shrapnel at the beginning of the incident. The officer has already been released from the hospital.

WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and said that she is seeing investigators looking into a room at the Road Side Inn, which is near the Ocean Lakes Campground.

Police: Investigation involving barricaded person closes section of Highway 17 Business (WMBF)

The situation also closed both lanes of Highway 17 Business in the area. It’s unclear when that section of the highway will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes and stay away from the area.

The Surfside Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are among other agencies who assisted at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.