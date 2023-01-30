PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pedestrian killed after being hit by tow truck in Mallard Creek area

The driver of the tow truck was not injured and remained on scene.
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tow truck and pedestrian early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

When police got on scene, they found Freddy Kasongo had been struck and killed.

The driver of a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck involved was not injured and remained on scene, officers said.

According to police, Kasongo was walking in the travel lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit. He was not in a crosswalk or near an intersection.

Lighting where the crash happened was dark and Kasongo was said to be wearing dark clothing.

Anyone else with information is asked to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, ext. 4.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
Ragienal Roseboro
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
LIVE: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning