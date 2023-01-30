Pedestrian killed after being hit by tow truck in Mallard Creek area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tow truck and pedestrian early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

When police got on scene, they found Freddy Kasongo had been struck and killed.

The driver of a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck involved was not injured and remained on scene, officers said.

According to police, Kasongo was walking in the travel lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit. He was not in a crosswalk or near an intersection.

Lighting where the crash happened was dark and Kasongo was said to be wearing dark clothing.

Anyone else with information is asked to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, ext. 4.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

