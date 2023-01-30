Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man will be in court in Rowan County on Monday after he was charged with a long list of criminal offenses for an incident that happened early Sunday morning.
According to police records, Salisbury Police charged Robert Alexander Steele, 19, with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude arrest, drug possession, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at a stoplight, and speeding in excess of 25 miles-an-hour over the speed limit.
Steele was arrested in the 200 block of Lash Drive on Sunday at 2:05 a.m.
Bond was set at $250,000.
More details on this incident are expected to be released later today.
