Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police

Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.
Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man will be in court in Rowan County on Monday after he was charged with a long list of criminal offenses for an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police records, Salisbury Police charged Robert Alexander Steele, 19, with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude arrest, drug possession, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at a stoplight, and speeding in excess of 25 miles-an-hour over the speed limit.

Steele was arrested in the 200 block of Lash Drive on Sunday at 2:05 a.m.

Bond was set at $250,000.

More details on this incident are expected to be released later today.

