Keep the umbrella handy! Rain chances run through the workweek

By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog and any lingering showers early this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures today in the lower 60s.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably mild
  • Midweek First Alert Weather Days: More rain
  • Friday and Weekend: Clearing out, much colder

Rain likely returns Tuesday night and there are scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Great Plains. This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area, which could lead to flooding, so continue to check with us for more updates. 

Thursday will be colder, with highs in the upper 40s. Heavy rain Thursday night will end very early Friday morning, with sunshine returning and highs in the lower 50s.

The weekend will be highlighted by colder-than-normal temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

