Keep the umbrella handy! Rain chances run through the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog and any lingering showers early this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures today in the lower 60s.

Today : Mostly cloudy, unseasonably mild

Midweek First Alert Weather Days : More rain

Friday and Weekend: Clearing out, much colder

FIRST ALERT: Patchy rain & fog this morning will quickly come to an end, but clouds may be stubborn to break around the #CLT area, though I am optimistic for a little sun here and there. Unseasonably mild, for sure! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IeNulN23xt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 30, 2023

Pockets of dense fog and patchy drizzle may develop tonight with mild lows again in the 40s.

Fog Tuesday morning should give way to cloudy skies for the afternoon with just a spotty shower or two. Mild highs Tuesday will hold in the lower 60s.

Rain likely returns Tuesday night and there are scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Great Plains. This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area, which could lead to flooding, so continue to check with us for more updates.

Rain chance will ramp right back up this week around the #CLT area. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are now up for both Wednesday & Thursday. The rain Thursday/Thursday night cuold be quite heavy. We should dry out nicely Friday & cool off for the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3SC7rqRg3s — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 30, 2023

Thursday will be colder, with highs in the upper 40s. Heavy rain Thursday night will end very early Friday morning, with sunshine returning and highs in the lower 50s.

The weekend will be highlighted by colder-than-normal temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

FIRST ALERT: We're going to have to contend with more rain around the #CLT region this week - especially Wednesday & Thursday - but after the front clears the area early on Friday, we're going to chill down this weekend. 40s by day, 20s at night. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/CCNzoDc3T2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 30, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

