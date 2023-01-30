Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police.

Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.

Two juveniles were also involved and taken to a hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Police wrote in a press release that they don’t think the shooting was random.

