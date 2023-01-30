PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

Police say the car crashed into a home off Elwood Street.
A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to...
A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police.

Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.

[Read also: 18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say]

Two juveniles were also involved and taken to a hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Police wrote in a press release that they don’t think the shooting was random.

This is still an active investigation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

