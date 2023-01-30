PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County

Children’s musical begins on Friday with performances through February 19
Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding...
Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical.

Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

Piedmont Players’ cast includes: Luke Bardinas as The Baker, Maryella Rosko as The Baker’s Wife, Kara Holt as Cinderella, Isaac Welch as Cinderella’s Prince, Anna Lynne Marino as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hadley Briggs as Florinda, Liligrace Brown as Lucinda, Hannah Bogle as Granny/Cinderella’s Mother, Asher Pethel as Jack, Lucy Black as Jack’s Mother, Daleiah Waters as Little Red Riding Hood, Annagail Murray as Milky White, Isaiah Walker as Mysterious Man, Aidan Melton as The Narrator, Lark Staley as Rapunzel, Jaxon Britton as Rapunzel’s Prince, Regina Chaney as Steward, Kimora Cooper as The Witch, Elijah Miller as The Wolf/Cinderella’s Father, and Ella Varne as Ensemble.

The Producing Partner for Into the Woods Jr. is The Bogle Firm, Architecture.

Performances begin on Friday, February 03 at 7:30 p.m. and continue with shows on Saturday, February 04 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 05 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m., and  Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Into the Woods Jr. will be presented at The Norvell Theater 135 E Fisher St. in Salisbury.

Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Ragienal Roseboro
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home
Ray Osha
Crews find missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30

Latest News

Rowan Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to...
Rowan County Arts Council accepting grant applications through February
The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, to...
Fire damages home, temporarily closes portion of Concord Parkway North
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
SLED takes over investigation after barricade situation ‘resolved’ in Surfside Beach area
Gas prices in both Charlotte and across the country continue to climb.
Charlotte gas prices climb more than 16 cents over previous week