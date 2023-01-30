Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical.

Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

Piedmont Players’ cast includes: Luke Bardinas as The Baker, Maryella Rosko as The Baker’s Wife, Kara Holt as Cinderella, Isaac Welch as Cinderella’s Prince, Anna Lynne Marino as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hadley Briggs as Florinda, Liligrace Brown as Lucinda, Hannah Bogle as Granny/Cinderella’s Mother, Asher Pethel as Jack, Lucy Black as Jack’s Mother, Daleiah Waters as Little Red Riding Hood, Annagail Murray as Milky White, Isaiah Walker as Mysterious Man, Aidan Melton as The Narrator, Lark Staley as Rapunzel, Jaxon Britton as Rapunzel’s Prince, Regina Chaney as Steward, Kimora Cooper as The Witch, Elijah Miller as The Wolf/Cinderella’s Father, and Ella Varne as Ensemble.

The Producing Partner for Into the Woods Jr. is The Bogle Firm, Architecture.

Performances begin on Friday, February 03 at 7:30 p.m. and continue with shows on Saturday, February 04 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 05 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Into the Woods Jr. will be presented at The Norvell Theater 135 E Fisher St. in Salisbury.

Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

