PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim to send her more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors say a Florida woman swindled an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million.

The unidentified man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice, on a dating website several years ago. She used a variety of excuses to get him to send her money, always with the promise she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo is accused of using that money to buy a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette.

By the time the man admitted to his son what he had done, prosecutors say he had given Stergo his entire life savings.

Stergo is now facing charges of wire fraud in federal court. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission reports romance scams cost victims $547 million in 2021. Elderly singles are frequently targeted, according to the AARP.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Ragienal Roseboro
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home
Ray Osha
Crews find missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30

Latest News

Rowan Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to...
Rowan County Arts Council accepting grant applications through February
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
Biden visit to Baltimore highlights rail tunnel project
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor raises anticipation of charges
The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, to...
Fire damages home, temporarily closes portion of Concord Parkway North