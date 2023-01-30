Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.
The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people at a home on Worth St.
The Coroner’s Office says someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.
There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.
