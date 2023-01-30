Former North Rowan Cavalier headed to the Super Bowl

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former North Rowan High School star Javon Hargrave is now set to play in the country’s biggest sporting event, Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

Hargrave, 29, is a starting defensive tackle for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. He punched his ticket to the Super Bowl as the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49′ers 31-7 on Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game.

Hargrave was credited with a sack in the game.

Hargrave, who played his college ball at South Carolina State, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the NFL draft in 2016. Hargrave was the 89th overall pick.

As a defensive tackle Hargrave was credited with 37 sacks in 47 career games for the Bulldogs, and twice won the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year awards at South Carolina State.

Hargrave was also an All State basketball player for North Rowan.

After playing for the Steelers from 2016-19, Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million deal to join the Eagles. He was a free agent at the time. Hargrave took part in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Hargrave has remained close to his home community and has been generous in helping children financially and through football camps. Shortly after he was drafted by the Steelers, Hargrave made donations to both North Rowan Elementary and Hanford Dole Elementary Schools. Hargrave donated $5000 to each of the schools, according to school officials.

At North Rowan the donation was used to allow students to go on a Walmart shopping spree and purchase up to $70 worth of toys for themselves or family members. At Hanford Dole Elementary, the donation was used to purchase bicycles that were given to students.

In November Hargrave was inducted into the The Salisbury-Rowan Sports Hall of Fame.

