First Alert Weather Days declared for most of the week due to rain, fog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through this week with an unsettled pattern.

Today: Mostly cloudy, mild & mainly dry

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Morning: AM fog & rain

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday: More wet weather, heavy at times

After a wet start this morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight, dense fog could be a concern with another round of rain moving in by Tuesday morning.

Spotty showers will move in for Tuesday morning with the most coverage in the mountains and foothills. Most of the day will feature drier conditions with overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a wet start with more widespread showers which could be briefly heavy at times. The afternoon looks mainly dry with cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s.

A heavier band of rain will begin on Thursday with a rainfall outlook of 1 inch and greater.

Friday will feature drier conditions with sunshine returning. Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the 20s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

Stay dry!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

