First Alert Weather Days declared for most of the week due to rain, fog

Tuesday morning, Wednesday and Thursday will all be affected.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through this week with an unsettled pattern.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, mild & mainly dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Morning: AM fog & rain
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday: More wet weather, heavy at times
First Alert headlines(First Alert Weather)

After a wet start this morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight, dense fog could be a concern with another round of rain moving in by Tuesday morning.

Spotty showers will move in for Tuesday morning with the most coverage in the mountains and foothills. Most of the day will feature drier conditions with overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a wet start with more widespread showers which could be briefly heavy at times. The afternoon looks mainly dry with cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Rain chances this week(First Alert Weather)

A heavier band of rain will begin on Thursday with a rainfall outlook of 1 inch and greater.

Friday will feature drier conditions with sunshine returning. Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the 20s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay dry!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

