CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
Officers say they take reckless driving incidents very seriously.
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles.
The department made no arrests or citations.
Officers said they monitored the group’s activities throughout the night and prevented other incidents from happening.
