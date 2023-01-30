PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame

Officers say they take reckless driving incidents very seriously.
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

[Read also: Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say]

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles.

The department made no arrests or citations.

Officers said they monitored the group’s activities throughout the night and prevented other incidents from happening.

Watch WBTV live:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
Ragienal Roseboro
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
LIVE: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
Commuters are asked to avoid the area.
Gas line closes portion of Concord road