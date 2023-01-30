CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

[Read also: Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say]

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, CMPD responded to a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte and performing burnouts and other stunts. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/whz2H6wNSI — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 30, 2023

The department made no arrests or citations.

Officers said they monitored the group’s activities throughout the night and prevented other incidents from happening.

Watch WBTV live:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.