Chiefs and Eagles to face off in Super Bowl LVII after conference championship victories

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WBTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 after winning their conference championship matchups on Sunday.

Kansas City is making its third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years, winning it three years ago against the San Francisco 49ers, who the Eagles are fresh off of beating in the NFC Championship.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is returning to the NFL’s championship game for the first time since 2018, when they won the franchise’s first Super Bowl behind a legendary performance from then backup quarterback Nick Foles.

This year’s game features two of the game’s top young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who also happen to both be finalists for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Related: Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

The Eagles and Chiefs finished the regular season tied with NFL-best 14-3 records.

En route to next month’s Super Bowl, Philadelphia knocked off the Giants in the Divisional Round and then the aforementioned 49ers in the conference championship game. Kansas City defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals on its way back to the title game.

Mahomes and Hurts have proven themselves as two of the most dangerous signal-callers in the league, with both posting monster numbers throughout the year. Mahomes was the only quarterback in the NFL to pass for more than 5,000 yards this season, throwing for 5,250 to go along with an also league-leading 41 touchdown passes.

Hurts was effective through the air as well, passing for 22 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards, but was also a major threat in the running game. He rushed for 760 yards and an NFL quarterback record 15 touchdowns, including the playoffs.

The teams’ offenses were each among tops in the NFL, with both clubs leading their respective conferences in yards and points per game.

Philadelphia ranked near the top in nearly every major defensive category as well.

The Eagles, who opened as two-point favorites according to Draft Kings, will be recognized as the home team in this year’s Super Bowl.

Kansas City leads the all-time series between the teams, winning five of the previous nine matchups.

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

Related: Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.