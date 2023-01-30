PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte holds marches Uptown after Tyre Nichols video is released

A large group marched from Marshall Park to CMPD headquarters on Saturday.
An afternoon of peaceful protests, with hearts filled with sadness and determination.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Along with other protests across the country, members of the Charlotte community marched peacefully through Uptown Saturday after the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by police in Memphis was released.

A large group of people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters to Marshall Park.

“I had tears in my eyes. And I think that a person that cares would also have tears in their eyes,” said Tony Forman, someone who attended the protest.

Though miles away, many said what was seen and heard on that video cut straight to the heart.

“Thinking about that man screaming ‘mama’ in his last moment it’s just, it’s frightening. Traumatizing,” said one person.

“It shouldn’t be like this,” said another.

“This is right up there with the worst I’ve ever seen,” added CMPD police chief Johnny Jennings. “I would be absolutely upset seeing a dog treated that way, much less a human being.”

Jennings said he applauds the immediate firing of the five officers involved and has always uplifted a policy of accountability.

“The officer has the ability to step in when they see something that’s not right and step in and put a stop to it,” he continued.

Many saying after this heartbreaking moment for the nation, change starts with all of us.

“It’s important everyone participate in the solution,” protestor Alan Blanks said.

All five officers involved in the beating have been fired and charged with murder.

