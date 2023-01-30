PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte gas prices climb more than 16 cents over previous week

Gas prices in both Charlotte and across the country continue to climb.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte climbed again, rising 16.1 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.34 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 38.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 20.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.99 per gallon as of Jan. 29 while the most expensive is $3.49 a gallon, a difference of $.50 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.35, up 5.2 cents from last week’s $3.30 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.65 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5.”

