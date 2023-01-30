Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, dozens of people attended a Prayer Worship & Call to Action event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The event was hosted at Marshall Park by Gregory Jackson, the founder of the Heal Charlotte organization.

The event had several guest speakers including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings and Pastor Theo Schaffer of Grace Church Charlotte.

Stephanie Vanderlugt also attended and spoke at the event. She said times like this call on unity.

“It’s times like this we gotta gather,” she said. “We have to come together. I think most of the people here are people of faith, and so honestly the way I like to think about it is this is how we authentically live our prayers. When there is a terror that is raining down on our sisters and brothers no matter where they are. Anyone who is made in the image of God we gather and we call on the name of Jesus.”

During the event, a prayer was held surrounding Chief Jennings and Mayor Vi Lyles, praying for their safety and decision-making for the city.

Ross Cole and Shante Williams attended the prayer gathering and said they made the careful decision to not watch the released body cam video, but their hopes are that the Charlotte community can do its part here to help heal the nation.

“People who care about injustice can come together and speak in a unified way to say that we need to come up with different solutions for how to police and how to police our communities and relate to one another,” Cole said.

“We have so many people who came out really to just wrap their arms around each other and I think that’s going to be necessary for Charlotte to not only continue to fight for the injustices but also to say as a city we can take lessons from other cities and not repeat them here,” Williams said.

Following the prayer vigil, a separate candlelight vigil, and March were also held in remembrance of Nichols.

Related: Charlotte holds marches Uptown after Tyre Nichols video is released

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.