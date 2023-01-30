PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CATS operators reach tentative labor agreement to avoid strike

The union will vote on the agreement on Feb. 4.
CATS operators have reached a tentative labor agreement that could prevent a strike.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) operators have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after months of labor contract negotiations.

WBTV confirmed that the union will vote on the agreement on Feb. 4.

The tentative agreement comes after three previous labor contract rejections.

CATS operators had been pushing for better issues with pay and health insurance, as well as improved safety measures.

Prior to the agreement, the union had voted to strike on Jan. 7, but it did not take immediate effect.

Over the past year, WBTV has reported on a series of CATS-related investigations, all of which can be found here.

