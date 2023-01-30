PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration wants to make it easier for more women to get free birth control.

A new rule has been proposed by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

The rule removes a Trump-era exemption to the Affordable Care Act that allows employers to opt out for moral convictions.

Employers would still be allowed to opt out for religious reasons, but a new independent pathway for those policy holders would be created for women to access contraception at no cost. Students at religious colleges would also have access to that avenue.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it expects the proposed rule would impact more than 100 employers and 125,000 workers.

It now enters a public comment period and will not become finalized for several months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Ragienal Roseboro
Man arrested after woman shot and killed inside Rock Hill home
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
Rep. Gallego’s Senate bid leaves Democrats with multiple questions about who to support and at what
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged